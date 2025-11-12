'It was their day to die' - Pusiga MP on El-Wak military recruitment stampede deaths

The Member of Parliament Pusiga, Ayamba Ayii Laadi, has sparked controversy with her comments following the tragic death of six persons during the Military Recruitment at El-Wak Stadium in Accra. According to her, the deceased persons were destined to lose their lives, stating that it was "their day to die" and nothing could have been done about the incident.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the MP remarked that the incident occurred according to divine will and timing. She emphasized that the tragic incident was within the knowledge and will of Almighty Allah.

“There is nothing that happens that doesn’t happen at the right time. This is what the Almighty Allah has ordained for them. Today is their day, no matter how, no matter what, no matter who was there as what, even if we brought all the presidents of the world to sit there as ministers or whatsoever, once today is ordained for them to die, they will," she said

She further stressed that no officer wished for the tragedy to occur, adding that those who believe in the oneness of God would understand that the deaths were not caused by human intent but by divine decree.

"This is what has happened, unless you don’t believe in the oneness of God, it is not anybody who wanted them to die, there is no single officer who wanted even one soul to pass,” she noted

Her comments come in the wake of public concern following the incident, which claimed six lives and left several others injured