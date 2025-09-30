Latest update on KNUST SHS Assistant Headmaster removed by GES over leaked video

Academic activities have returned to normal at KNUST SHS, with parents and their wards trooping in to register as new students.

This follows the removal of the school’s Assistant Headmaster (Academic), Mr Charles Akwasi Aidoo, by the Ghana Education Service (GES) after a viral video showed him in a compromising situation with a female student.

Luv FM’s Ohemeng Tawia, reporting for JoyNews from KNUST Senior High School, said that the development did not affect the school’s activities in any significant way.

According to Tawia, his sources revealed that Mr Charles Akwasi Aidoo, the school’s Assistant Headmaster (Academic), and the female student at the centre of the controversy were allegedly in an amorous relationship before she sat for the recent West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE).

The leaked video that sparked Mr Aidoo’s troubles was reportedly recorded by the student on 19 September using his phone and later forwarded to her boyfriend, leading to its circulation on social media.

Tawia added that neither the embattled Assistant Headmaster nor the substantive headmaster was on campus at the time of his visit, with the Senior Housemaster currently overseeing affairs.

GES Steps In

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has removed Mr Aidoo from office and barred him from entering the school premises while investigations continue.

In a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the Service said it views the matter with “utmost seriousness” and acted swiftly to safeguard students and uphold the integrity of the teaching profession.

The statement read:

Management views this matter with utmost seriousness. In line with our commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the teaching profession and ensuring the safety and welfare of students under our care, Mr Aidoo has already been removed from office, and prohibited from going to the school while thorough investigations are being carried out.

GES reassured the public, stakeholders, parents and students that due process will be followed and any disciplinary action will be in line with its code of conduct.

It also reiterated its commitment to professionalism, discipline and child protection across all schools, stressing that it “strongly condemns any acts that compromise the safety, dignity and wellbeing of students.”

Why the Swift Action

GES’s immediate move reflects a pattern of precautionary administrative measures often taken when allegations involve possible sexual misconduct or risks to learners.

In such cases, the Service typically interdicts the teacher or bars them from school premises while an internal probe — and, where appropriate, criminal investigations — are carried out.

This approach is meant to protect students, secure evidence and reassure the school community.

Both the Ministry of Education and GES have over the years issued directives for swift interdiction or removal of educators in cases of exam malpractice or any behaviour that endangers students — highlighting a strong public expectation for decisive action.

Possible Outcomes

If the allegations against Mr Aidoo are substantiated, he could face:

Interdiction leading to dismissal from the GES





Loss of the right to teach in public schools





Criminal prosecution if offences under Ghana’s criminal and child-protection laws are established

Some teachers in past cases have appealed disciplinary measures, but reversals usually require a formal review process.

The Road Ahead

The KNUST SHS community — including parents and students — expects a transparent investigation and clear communication from both the school and the GES.

For now, the Service’s decision to remove Mr Aidoo from office and bar him from the school aligns with its past approach to safeguarding students whenever serious allegations arise.

The next steps will depend on the findings of the ongoing inquiries — both administrative and, if initiated, criminal — and the evidence that emerges.