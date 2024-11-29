Meet the Buz Stop Boys: The grassroots heroes cleaning Ghana, one street at a time

Armed with brooms, rubbish bags, rubber boots, and gloves, the Buz Stop Boys are gaining increasing attention for their mission to clean up the litter blighting towns and cities across Ghana.

For founder and civil engineer Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo, the sight of rubbish-strewn streets and dirty beaches was the driving force behind launching the group in July 2023.

“It all started from my love for the environment,” he told Pulse Ghana during a cleaning tour. “It saddened my heart to see trash bags everywhere and beaches that were so messy. That’s why I wanted to do something for the environment.”

Ghana’s Waste Problem

According to the United Nations Development Programme, Ghana generates about 12,700 tonnes of solid waste daily, of which only 10% is properly disposed of. Plastic waste is a major contributor to the problem.

In Accra, plastic waste accounts for 30% of all waste generated, with plastic bags, water sachets, and bottles being the most common items.

The problem is exacerbated by rapid urbanisation and population growth, which have led to an increase in plastic consumption. Meanwhile, Ghana’s waste management infrastructure remains inadequate, resulting in streets lined with rubbish, blocked drains, and waterways polluted with plastic.

Working Tirelessly for a Cleaner Environment

Fed up with the filth and the flooding caused by litter, the Buz Stop Boys conduct clean-ups across Greater Accra two to four times a week. Their efforts include clearing clogged drains, tidying littered streets, and even installing solar lights to improve safety in the city.

Pulse Ghana joined the group for an early morning tour to clean up the area around the airport. This time, they worked tirelessly in the heat for over three hours in collaboration with Ghana Airport.