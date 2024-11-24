Police offer GH₵20,000 bounty for arrest of Obuasi suspects threatening election violence

The Ghana Police Service has intensified efforts to apprehend individuals from Obuasi who were declared wanted on 15 November 2024 for threatening violence ahead of the upcoming General Elections.

The suspects, identified as Fuseini Yahuza, Bernard Ahedor, Simon, Basit, and Musa Yakubu, alias Agya Musah, along with their accomplices, have remained at large since the incident. The Police have confirmed that a manhunt is actively underway to locate and arrest them.

The Police announced in a statement on Sunday, November 23:

A reward of Twenty Thousand Cedis (GH₵20,000.00) is being offered for any person who provides credible information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Appealing for public assistance, the Police added:

We urge the public to support the ongoing operation in search of the suspects by providing information that could lead to their arrest.

To facilitate cooperation, the Police have shared a dedicated contact line, 0547927272, for anyone with relevant information.

Reassuring citizens, the Police stated:

We urge the general public to remain calm since the Police are committed to ensuring that we live in peaceful, secure, and orderly communities.