Nigeria's Regional Development boss, Samuel Ogbuku nominated for Africa's top award In Marrakesh

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, is set to receive the esteemed ‘African Public Service Award’ at the prestigious African Heritage Concert and Awards AFRIHeritage, which will take place in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The highly anticipated pan-African event, scheduled for April 12th at the Savoy Hotel in Marrakesh, follows the successful editions held in Kigali, Rwanda, and Lagos, Nigeria, in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

According to the organizers - Heritage Times HT, the Public Service Award, which holds the highest position under its Social Impact Category, is in acknowledgement of Dr. Ogbuku’s transformative leadership in Public Service. Among his most notable achievements is the groundbreaking 'Lighting Up The Niger Delta' project, aimed at lighting up vulnerable communities in the oil-rich Niger Delta Region of Nigeria.

In addition, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to empowering young people by providing scholarships to thousands and initiating other transformative programs for their all-round growth. His dynamic health outreach has also significantly improved the lives of the poor in rural communities who cannot afford basic health care.

Ogbuku’s leadership was further solidified through his collaboration with the globally recognized auditing and advisory firm, KPMG. Together, they developed the ‘Governance Advisory Report,’ a strategic roadmap for the realization of NDDC’s transition from a 'Transactional to a Transformational Policy', in line with global best practices.

The AfriHeritage Awards is a prestigious event dedicated to honoring distinguished Africans who have excelled in various fields, including Business, Politics, Philanthropy, Entertainment & Arts, Culture, Science & Technology, and Social Innovation. These individuals are celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the advancement of the African continent.

In addition to Dr. Ogbuku, other distinguished honorees include His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco (Host); Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization; H.E. Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (MP), Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs; Frannie Leautier, CEO of Southbridge Investments, Partners; Prof. Adesoji Adelaja, John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor in Land Policy at Michigan State University (MSU) & Board Chairman of Chapel Hill Denham.

Among the leading institutions to be recognized at the event are Standard Bank Group of South Africa, Hassan II University of Casablanca (UH2C) in Morocco, and the Bank of Industry (BOI) for their exceptional contributions to advancing Africa’s image on the global stage.

The event will also be attended by previous AfriHeritage Award recipients, including prominent figures such as HE. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria; HE. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana; HE. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, former President of Botswana; Professor Patrick Lumumba, renowned Pan-Africanist and Scholar, along with many others, also captains of industries, and top brands from across Africa.