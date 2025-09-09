NPP Youth Organiser vows retaliation over arrest of Abronye

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has issued a strong warning to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the arrest and prosecution of NPP members.

Speaking to the press outside the Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, September 9, after Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, was remanded, Mustapha stated,

Power has an end; the tables will turn, and we will all have our revenge.

Abronye was remanded into police custody on Tuesday and is expected to reappear before the court on Friday, September 12.

Why was Abronye arrested?

His arrest, confirmed by the Ghana Police Service on Monday, September 8, was linked to what authorities described as “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of public peace.”

Although the police have not disclosed full details of the alleged offence, the case has attracted significant public interest due to Abronye’s prominence in Ghanaian politics.

Known for his outspoken views, Abronye has also filed for political asylum in eight countries – the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, Spain, Germany, and Côte d’Ivoire – citing political persecution and threats to his life.

He further accused the government of using state security agencies to target him and other opposition figures.

As part of ongoing investigations, police also searched the residence of former NPP Youth Organiser Moses Abor on Sunday but did not find Abronye there.

The case has heightened political tensions, and proceedings are expected to continue on Friday, when the court will determine the next steps.