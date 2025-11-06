Over 16.7M drunkards’ association members to embark on one-week break from Nov. 10

More than 16.7 million members of the Beverage Consumers and Bar Owners Association of Ghana, popularly known as the Drunkards Association of Ghana, are set to observe a one-week break from alcohol consumption beginning November 10, 2025.

In a statement issued by the association’s president, Moses Onyah, the decision is aimed at giving members an opportunity to reflect on their lives and undergo medical screening to ensure their well-being, particularly after what the association described as a long period of national mourning.

According to the statement, recent deaths of several public figures, including statesmen, musicians, pastors, and members of the association, have led to increased alcohol consumption among members.

The statement read:

Following the recent death of statesmen, prominent musicians, pastors and close officials of our noble association which has placed us in a state of mourning for the past few weeks, leading to the increase in beverage consumption by our members, we the Beverage Consumers and Bar Owners of Ghana, also known as the Drunkards Association, would like to go on a consumption break from 10th to 17th November 2025.

This will enable our 16.7 million members to reflect on their lives and use the opportunity to undergo medical screening to ensure their well-being.

The association further urged members to use the week-long break as a time of national prayer and reflection. It added:

We are also entreating all members to use this period to engage their respective religious leaders to pray for the nation and for President H.E. John Dramani Mahama, as well as for the leadership of the association, to continue working hard to ensure that the Better Ghana Agenda is achieved.

The statement also cautioned members to remain vigilant ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities by ensuring that all beverages consumed are approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

Additionally, the association appealed to the government for logistical support. It stated:

We're also appealing to government to support us with reflectors to enable the visibility of members when crossing the roads at night.

