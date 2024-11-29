Following the release of the letter titled, 'SHORTFALL ON BALLOT PAPERS' by the Electoral Commission of Ghana, we have engaged our dedicated #EAGLEEYES team that observed the printing and bagging process at Acts Commercial printing house. The brief from our team makes it abundantly clear that the Electoral Commission of Ghana has committed another avoidable error. Our agents make it clear to us that the ballot statistics submitted to Acts Commercial (printing house) were complied with.