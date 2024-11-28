Mistrust is built through a mismatch between words and gaslighting on the part of those in authority. There is reason to be concerned that the signing of this pact, though well-intentioned, could amount to nothing if it is not followed by concrete actions to guarantee the peace by the stakeholders and government. Events and happenings during the last election and during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election create considerable doubts about the genuineness of some of the commitments that we might make today.