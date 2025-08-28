Two dead, several injured in clashes at Teshie Kpokpoi sprinkling festival

The Ledzokuku Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has confirmed a violent disturbance during the Kpokpoi sprinkling ceremony in the Teshie Traditional Area of Accra on Tuesday, 26 August 2025.

According to authorities, the event began peacefully at around 6:00 a.m., with the youth engaging in customary early morning activities including jogging, singing, and dancing. However, the ceremony was disrupted by violent clashes between rival groups, which escalated into stone-throwing and sporadic gunfire. Police officers were swiftly deployed to restore order.

Despite the intervention, renewed confrontations later broke out between factions aligned with different traditional leaders. Several people sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the LEKMA Hospital and Family Health Hospital for urgent medical care. Tragically, two victims — 30-year-old Eddy Blessing and 27-year-old Patrick Maamah Martey Fio — were pronounced dead on arrival. Another individual remains in critical condition, while several others are still receiving treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tensions rose further as distressed relatives gathered at the emergency units, but MUSEC, the Police, and hospital authorities were able to contain the situation. Calm has since returned to the area.

READ ALSO: Honest Reasons Why You Should Not Keep Multiple Partners

Homowo festival

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those behind the violence. MUSEC has assured the public that all perpetrators will be held accountable and subjected to the full rigours of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT