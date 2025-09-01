We are ready for Akwatia by-election - EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reaffirmed its readiness to conduct the Akwatia by-election slated for Tuesday, September 2, 2025.
Eastern Regional Director of the Commission, John Appiah Baffoe, confirmed that all necessary materials, including ballot papers and verification devices, have been received and packaged for distribution.
He noted that 484 trained electoral officers are set to oversee the process across 119 polling stations in the constituency.
Addressing the media at the collation centre on Monday, September 1, Mr Baffoe stressed that the EC has made adequate preparations to ensure a smooth and credible exercise.
The commission is ready. We’ve gotten all the materials that we need for the election. The ballot papers we have received them; we have packed them. The BVDs, the registers and all other materials are ready. So we are ready for tomorrow, for distribution for the election to commence at 7am. When it comes to our election officials, we have recruited 484 election officials.
Mr Baffoe further commended the level of security arrangements and urged party supporters from outside the constituency to remain calm and allow the Commission to conduct a transparent process.
A total of 52,328 registered voters in the Akwatia constituency are expected to participate in tomorrow’s by-election.
Background of the By-Election
The upcoming by-election in Akwatia was necessitated by the death of the sitting Member of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Kumi, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who passed away on July 7, 2025, after a short illness.
His passing created a constitutional vacancy in Parliament, triggering a by-election under Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution.