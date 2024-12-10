8 persons ‘grabbed’ by police for attack on Sunyani Metro Mass workshop

The Ghana Police Service has arrested eight persons in connection with the recent attack on the Metro Mass Transit workshop in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The suspects are accused of unlawfully entering the premises of the workshop, attacking workers, and threatening them to vacate their offices.

In a statement released on Tuesday, 10 December, the police identified the suspects as Issakah Taugfic, Abudu Isaiah, Abdul Latif Mohammed, Mohammad Azandoro, Alhassan Issah, Amadu Mohammad, Abdulai Adams, and Abdulai Ibrahim.

The statement further revealed:

Police rapid response teams within the area swiftly responded to a distress call from the workshop, which led to the arrest of the eight suspects.

This development comes after an earlier statement on Monday, 9 December, in which the police disclosed the arrest of 89 suspects for various offences. Of these, 40 were directly linked to acts of destruction, bringing the total number of arrests for incidents involving attacks, looting, and vandalism of state property to 97.

In a related case, the police are investigating an attack on the residence and office of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West and Minister for Communications. This incident involved a gang of 15 men who invaded and vandalised her property, looting items including three motorbikes, a pickup vehicle, and a 32-inch Samsung television, among others.

Meanwhile, Ghana's President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, has called on supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to exercise restraint following the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.