A recent exposé by Corruption Watch, a subsidiary of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana, reveals that approximately 60% of vehicles used by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, for his campaign are state-owned.

This finding contradicts earlier assurances by Dr Gideon Boako, Dr Bawumia’s spokesperson, that no state resources would be used for campaign activities.

The exposé, published on Friday, 30th November, disclosed:

In addition, twenty percent (20%)—or every two (2) out of ten (10) vehicles—used in Bawumia’s campaign belong to businesses, some of which have benefitted from single-sourced multimillion-cedi contracts awarded under the Nana Addo-Bawumia administration. The other twenty percent (20%) are owned by prominent individuals.

It further identified state agencies whose vehicles are reportedly being used, including:

The Office of the President (Nissan Patrol), Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Toyota Land Cruiser), Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (Nissan Patrol), Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (Toyota Land Cruiser), Ministry of Food and Agriculture (Nissan Pick-Up), and Ministry of Education (Isuzu Pick-Up).

Additionally, the exposé pointed out the use of NADMO vehicles, Ghana Water Limited, and the Minerals Commission.

Corruption Watch in also noted that some vehicles of public secondary schools were also used for Dr Bawumia’s campaign activities.

Corruption Watch captured several school buses involved in the Bawumia Campaign. The schools whose buses were captured are Nkawkaw Senior High School, Bepong Senior High School, Mpraeso Senior High School, Nkwatia Presby Senior High School (NKWASCO), Kwahu Ridge Senior High School, Salvation Army Senior High School, Akim Wenchi.

It also highlighted concerns about Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP’s running mate, receiving heavy military security despite being ineligible as a sitting MP. His campaign tour in Akwatia reportedly involved both police and military protection.