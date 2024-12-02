The Presidential Candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed astonishment at the massive turnout of supporters during his campaign rally in the Ashanti Region. Thousands of NDC supporters, clad in party colours, flooded the streets of Kumasi on Sunday, 1 December, to participate in a walk dubbed "Enti Asanteman aseda ni?" meaning "Is this the thank you the people of the Ashanti Region get?"

The walk is part of the NDC’s strategy to rally voter support as they aim to secure over 30% of votes in the Ashanti Region, the ruling NPP’s stronghold.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Mahama exclaimed:

Am I dreaming? Is this Kumasi? Is this the Ashanti Region? Eiii, this is why Dr Bawumia and his supporters are having sleepless nights!

He accused the ruling NPP of treating the region unfairly, despite it being the party’s stronghold:

To be honest, the NPP has not treated Asanteman fairly. This region provides the majority of their votes nationwide, yet most of the projects they promised remain uncompleted. In eight years, they achieved little, and now, with elections approaching, they are rushing to finish projects. It's all a scam.

John Mahama also mocked the NPP’s Dr Bawumia for what he described as a failed attempt to sabotage the NDC’s campaign in the Ashanti Region:

At the end of October, we intended to come to the Ashanti Region after the Oti Region, but we postponed it to make way for Dr Bawumia’s campaign to avoid any clashes. However, after completing his tour, today he is back in Kumasi to campaign again.

Even if he brings Hajia Samira Bawumia and his children to stay in Kumasi during the election, the NDC will still win, whether he likes it or not.

The NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, did not hold back, taking his own jabs at John Mahama during his ongoing tour of the Ashanti Region. Dr Bawumia mocked Mahama for allegedly avoiding a debate ahead of the elections.

The banter highlights the charged atmosphere as Ghana approaches the crucial presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, 7 December.