Ghana Decides 2024: 4 parties that have declared support for Mahama or Bawumia

The prophets have spoken, the polls have predicted, and the stage is set for historic presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, 7th December 2024. A final twist has added intrigue, as minor political parties declare their support for one of the two leading candidates. Who will emerge victorious? Here are four political parties that have endorsed either the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama or the NPP’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia:

1. United Front Party (UFP)

On 18th September 2024, the UFP announced its endorsement of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate. Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, party founder Nana Agyenim Boateng, popularly known as “Gyataba,” lauded the NPP’s record on developmental projects, arguing it surpasses that of the Mahama administration.

The PNC officially threw its weight behind John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This decision followed the Electoral Commission’s disqualification of the PNC’s presidential candidate, Bernard Mornah, over irregularities in his nomination forms. At a press briefingon 27th November 2024, PNC Chairman Sampson Asaki Awingobit explained that the decision was based on a thorough evaluation of all candidates and their policies.

3. Action Alliance Party (AAP)

The Action Alliance Party, just 19 days after its registration by the Electoral Commission, endorsed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on 21st October 2024. The party’s founder and chairman, Namuru Tahiru, explained that the AAP's policies align with the NPP's economic transformation agenda.

In a dramatic last-minute move on 4th December 2024, the GFP endorsed John Dramani Mahama. Deputy Secretary Jerry Offei Addo revealed that their decision came after extensive consultations, citing the NDC’s “Women Development Bank” and “No Fee Stress” policies as key motivators. This follows the Electoral Commission’s disqualification of their candidate, Philip Appiah Kubi, after the passing of Madam Akua Donkor.