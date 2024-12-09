Ghana Decides 2024: John Mahama wins 2024 Election with 56.55%

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially declared John Dramani Mahama, presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the winner of the 2024 election.

Mahama triumphed over his main contender, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and 10 other candidates who contested the December presidential election.

In a press briefing on Monday, 9 December 2024, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa announced that based on results from 677 out of the 276 constituencies in the 16 regions, John Mahama received 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), followed by the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bawumia, with 4,657,304 votes (41.61%). Nana Kwame Bediako came in third with 84,478 votes (0.75%), while Alan Kojo Kyerematen placed fourth with 31,202 votes (0.28%).

Announcing the result, Mensa described the 2024 election as ‘credible, fair, transparent, and peaceful’, reflecting the will of the people. She noted that the success of the election was built on rigorous reforms implemented by the commission over the past few years. She expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Service and all stakeholders for supporting the EC in conducting the 2024 elections.

Ahead of the EC’s official declaration, Dr Bawumia had already conceded defeat in a brief press conference on Saturday, 8 December. According to him, the NPP’s internal collation had confirmed that the NDC had won both the presidential and parliamentary elections in a “decisive victory.”

John Dramani Mahama first became president on 25 July 2012, following the sudden demise of the late John Evans Atta Mills. Later that year, he secured a full term by winning the December 2012 general elections.

However, his bid for re-election was rejected in 2016, when he lost to the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo, who polled 5,773,299 votes (53.65%) against Mahama’s 4,800,737 votes (44.61%). In 2020, Mahama once again lost with 6,264,517 votes (47.39%) to Akufo-Addo, who secured a second term with 6,777,325 votes (51.27%).

After two failed attempts, John Mahama has finally secured a second term and will be sworn in as President of Ghana on 7 January 2024.