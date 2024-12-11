President-elect John Mahama condemns post-election attacks across the country

President-elect of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, has strongly condemned reports of violent attacks on individuals and state agencies following the 2024 general election.

Over the past 72 hours, numerous reports have surfaced detailing acts of looting, violent attacks, and destruction of state properties across the country. Areas affected include Damongo, Tamale, Sunyani, Ayensuano, Nsawam Adoagyiri, and Tepa, among others.

Additionally, government institutions such as the offices of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ghana Gas, and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) have been invaded by irate youth.

The situation has resulted in the arrest of 106 individuals by the Ghana Police Service for various acts of destruction, while others have been declared wanted.

In a nationwide address on Tuesday, 10 December, the president-elect expressed his concern over the reports, emphasising the need for urgent action:

Transitions from one administration to another create the impression of a vacuum of power. Certain people are easily compelled to act in their own parochial interest instead of the national interest.

I have received reports of attacks on state offices and installations. While it is unclear who is behind these attacks, I condemn them in no uncertain terms. These acts must cease immediately.

H.E. John Mahama called for calm among the youth, urging unity to build a better future:

As I said during my post-declaration speech, I urge the youth not to vent their frustration in criminal enterprises. Instead, they must channel their anger and frustration into the positive enterprise of resetting and rebuilding our beloved nation.

He further called on President Akufo-Addo and the security agencies to:

Act decisively against the ongoing acts of lawlessness.

John Dramani Mahama was declared President-elect on Monday December 9, 2024 by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa after winning 56.55% of votes cast.