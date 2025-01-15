President Mahama directs recall of diplomatic passports issued by Akufo-Addo gov't

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to recall diplomatic passports issued by the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration by 24th January 2025. The directive was communicated in a letter dated Tuesday, 14th January, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, addressed to the Chief Director of the Ministry.

The letter stated that the directive aims to safeguard the country’s integrity and uphold the government’s commitment to ensuring the proper use of official travel documents.

This exercise aligns with the Government's commitment to ensuring the proper use and administration of official travel documents by national and international standards. The recall aims to prevent misuse, safeguard the country's reputation, and maintain the integrity of our diplomatic engagements.

The presidency has therefore tasked the Chief Director at the Ministry to undertake the following steps to ensure compliance with the directive:

Issue a Public Notice: Notify all holders of diplomatic and service passports issued by the previous administration to return these documents to the Ministry for verification and re-issuance, where applicable.

Set a Deadline for Compliance: Specify a reasonable timeline for all concerned individuals to comply with the recall by no later than 24th January 2025.

Conduct Verification: Undertake a thorough review of all returned passports to ensure that they meet the current eligibility criteria for issuance.

The President’s Secretary urged the Ministry to expedite the recall, emphasising that it will significantly contribute to maintaining the credibility and efficiency of the country’s passport system.

In a related development, President Mahama has appointed Justina Nelson as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF). She replaces Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, whose appointment was revoked by the President on Monday, 13th January 2025.