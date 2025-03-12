Champions League: Atletico host Madrid, Arsenal face PSV - Fixtures and predictions

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 reaches its climax this week, with high-stakes matches set to determine the final quarter-finalists.

The Madrid derby takes centre stage as Atlético Madrid hosts Real Madrid, while Arsenal welcomes PSV Eindhoven to the Emirates Stadium.

Here’s a breakdown of the key fixtures and predictions:

Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid

The Madrid derby headlines the final fixture slot of this season’s Champions League Round of 16. Atlético Madrid appeared content with maintaining a one-goal margin in the first leg, as Diego Simeone’s tactical substitution of Antoine Griezmann for centre-back Robin Le Normand in the 71st minute indicated a defensive approach.

Despite this, Atlético came close to adding a fourth goal, showcasing their attacking threat.

Real Madrid, however, face a challenging task at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Los Blancos have only won twice in their nine visits to Atlético’s home ground and suffered defeats in both LaLiga and the Copa del Rey last season.

Earlier this term, Ángel Correa’s stoppage-time equaliser salvaged a draw for Atlético in a tense match marred by fan disorder.

Prediction: Real Madrid to qualify / Both teams to score.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium with a commanding 7-1 aggregate lead after their historic first-leg victory in Eindhoven.

The Gunners became the first team in Champions League history to score seven goals away from home in a knockout stage match, showcasing their attacking prowess.

PSV, the current Eredivisie champions, face a monumental challenge to overturn the deficit.

Arsenal’s dominant form and home advantage make them strong favourites to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Prediction: Arsenal win / Home victory and over 2.5 goals.

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Borussia Dortmund aim to rebound from their recent Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg as they host Lille in the second leg of their Champions League tie.

The German side will look to leverage their home advantage to secure progression to the next round.

Prediction: Both teams to qualify.

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge

Aston Villa are on the verge of making history as they aim to become the ninth different English side to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Holding a two-goal advantage from the first leg, Villa could secure their first final-eight appearance in over 40 years.

A victory would also see them emulate Atalanta’s achievement of reaching the quarter-finals in their debut season (2019-20).