Edem Agbana: Players who rejected Ghana call-ups should not go to the World Cup

Ketu North Member of Parliament, Edem Agbana, has insisted that footballers who previously turned down invitations to represent Ghana should not be included in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His comments come in the wake of Ghana’s qualification for their fifth World Cup under the leadership of head coach Otto Addo—a campaign that reignited public debate over whether players who once rejected call-ups should be reconsidered.

While some Ghanaians argue that the national team should always feature the best talents available, others maintain that only players who demonstrated loyalty during the qualification process deserve a spot on the plane to North America.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Agbana emphasised that selection for the national team must be based on loyalty, sacrifice, and patriotism rather than convenience.

He said,

I believe that qualifying to be selected for the Black Stars must come with a certain level of commitment

Every player who rejected a call-up during the qualifiers does not deserve a place in the team as we move toward the World Cup.

He further urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to prioritise players who stayed committed to the team throughout the qualification stages, adding that consistency and dedication should be the foundation for selection.

We must teach every Ghanaian the value of patriotism and commitment

Agbana added,

Those who sacrificed and helped us qualify should be the ones selected for the World Cup.

His comments echo sentiments shared by GFA President Kurt Okraku, who has also stressed that only players who show genuine commitment to the national cause will be part of the World Cup squad.

Speaking to 3Sports, Okraku said:

Players who have not shown enough commitment to the Ghanaian flag will not be part of us. There must be a good reason why a player is included in the travelling party. I want players who display dedication, passion, and respect for Ghana.

He reiterated that integrity and loyalty will remain key principles guiding squad selection:

If we have approached you before and you turned us down—if you’ve shown a lack of respect or refused to play for Ghana in the past—count yourself out.

Ghana will compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, marking another milestone for the Black Stars as they aim to make a deep run in the tournament.