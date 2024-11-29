Video: Ronaldinho score a stunning freekick as Barcelona beat Madrid in Legends Classico

Ronaldinho reminded the football world of his timeless brilliance, scoring a spectacular free kick as Barcelona faced Real Madrid in the Legends Clasico held in Qatar.

The match, filled with nostalgic moments, ended dramatically with Barcelona triumphing 4-1 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

The Catalans took an early lead when Juan Pablo Sorín converted a precise cross from Ludovic Giuly in the 8th minute. Barcelona's dominance continued as Ronaldinho produced a moment of genius, curling a sublime freekick past Fernando Sanz to double the lead.

Ronaldinho’s playmaking skills were also on display when he set up Roger García with a brilliant through ball. However, García’s effort rattled the crossbar, missing an opportunity to extend the lead.

After the break, Real Madrid found their rhythm. Luís Figo pulled one back with a composed finish into the left corner, reigniting Los Blancos’ hopes. Their persistence paid off when Edwin Congo capitalised on a loose ball to score the equaliser, setting up a nail-biting finish.

Barcelona's penalty shootout victory

The game concluded with a penalty shootout, where Barcelona displayed clinical precision to secure a 4-1 victory. This sets the stage for their next Legends match on December 15 in Tokyo, featuring icons like Andrés Iniesta, Xavi, Rafa Márquez, and Javier Mascherano.

The Qatar clash follows Barcelona Legends' recent 2-1 win over Pelé Pequeno Príncipe Legends in Curitiba, further rekindling the historic rivalry between the Blaugrana and Real Madrid on the international stage.

Fans can look forward to more memorable moments as these legends continue to celebrate the beautiful game.