Not Muhammad Ali as Floyd Mayweather names ‘Greatest Boxer of All Time'

Floyd Mayweather, the undefeated 50-0 five-weight world champion, has always been confident in his standing as the greatest boxer of all time, and he didn’t hesitate to reaffirm that belief during a recent interview with rapper Fat Joe.

Mayweather, who dominated the sport for 21 years, made a case for himself as the GOAT by pointing to his accomplishments, which include victories over boxing legends like Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

His impeccable record and his massive success, including a blockbuster win over UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, which became one of the highest-grossing fights in history, have solidified his legacy.

Mayweather’s undefeated record has made him a regular topic in the greatest of all time discussions. He himself has made a strong argument for his place at the top, saying in 2023:

Did I or did I not beat the most world champions? In the least amount of fights? Who got the highest gate? Who made the most money? Who was the most accurate?

These accomplishments are undeniably impressive and further strengthen his claim to the title of the greatest.

However, when asked about his opinion on the GOAT debate, Mayweather was quick to name his top pick as himself. But surprisingly, he also gave a nod to another legend, who to the surprise of many was not boxing great Muhammad Ali.

He stated:

We’ve got to go Money Mayweather [number one], then we got to go Pernell Whitaker.

Who was Pernell Whitaker?

Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker, one of the finest defensive boxers ever, competed from 1984 to 2001 and built a stellar career. He gained prominence in the late 80s, winning the lightweight world title and later becoming the division’s undisputed champion after defeating Greg Haugen and Jose Luis Ramirez.

Whitaker went on to capture titles in multiple weight classes, including super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight.

Whitaker’s career was marked by iconic bouts, including a controversial draw with Julio Cesar Chavez and a memorable win over James 'Buddy' McGirt. He finished his career with 40 wins, four losses, and one draw.

Whitaker’s influence on boxing is profound, as he remains a defining figure in the sport’s history. His defensive brilliance and counter-punching skills are still evident in today’s champions.