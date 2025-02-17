[Video] ‘It’s crazy’ - Asamoah Gyan goes mad at Division 3 referees for not showing up

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan voiced his disappointment after referees failed to arrive on time for a Division Three league match between Jetta FC and Golden Amaris.
The Ghanaian football legend, who was present at the stadium, took to Instagram Live to express his frustration over the incident, highlighting the challenges plaguing local football development.
Gyan revealed that club officials were forced to call the referees to remind them of the match, as they had not arrived by the scheduled time.
The all-time top scorer for the Black Stars emphasised that such unprofessional practices deter potential investors from supporting Ghanaian football.
Warm-up is going on, the opponents are here, but there are no referees. They are now calling the referees to come. Do you want Ghana football to progress? The officials are not here. It's crazy. This is why some stakeholders don't want to invest in football
Gyan's comments raise a lot of concern about how football is being managed in the country.
According to an account shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @QuartzSeth, the centre referee eventually arrived but had to officiate the match without assistant referees (linesmen).