You’ve been misled – GFA key cog responds to President Mahama

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, has responded to President John Mahama's recent statement about holding the football governing body accountable for the Black Stars' budget, claiming the President has been "misled."
In his State of the Nation Address, President Mahama called for an end to the "secrecy" surrounding government spending on national teams.
The President stated:
There will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national teams. The budgets presented by the FA and other sports associations must be known by the public. After all, it is the taxpayers' funds that are used to fund these activities. Expenditure and waste reduction applies to all sectors of the economy, including the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.
Additionally, he instructed the Sports Ministry to ensure the GFA is held accountable for the Black Stars' budget ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Next month, the Black Stars will play two World Cup qualifying matches. I have instructed my office and the Minister for Sports and Recreation to hold the Ghana Football Association accountable to the people of Ghana as we prepare for these games, especially regarding the budget of the FA.
Nana Oduro Sarfo's response
In response, Sarfo clarified in an interview with Connect 97.1 FM, stating:
The President has been misled in making that statement. The GFA does not spend on the Black Stars. The FA submits the budget for approval, and once approved, the Ministry handles all financial matters.
The Black Stars will play Chad in Accra on March 21, 2025, followed by a match against Madagascar in Morocco on March 24 as part of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.