GRA closes Chinese businesses and arrests 6 managers

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has closed down two Chinese businesses for failing to issue Value Added Tax (VAT) invoices to customers.

GRA closes 2 Chinese businesses (File photo)

The Chinese businesses are part of 93 businesses out of 115 found not to be issuing VAT invoices to customers who patronise their services.

Their businesses were given as Computer Land Ghana Limited, dealers in computers and accessories, and Hiang Vegetables and Fruits Chinese Supermarket, both at Osu; Emelijo Enterprise, a shop that sells disposables at La Wireless; U-Fresh Company Limited, a beverages manufacturing company owned by some Chinese, and Sulas Enterprise, dealers in power generating sets and construction machinery and Mahalia Kollection, a clothing shop, all at Spintex.

The GRA said it is an offence for a registered tax-paying business to fail to issue VAT invoices to customers who patronise their services.

The Chinese business owners were arrested by the VAT investigation taskforce of the GRA during a VAT enforcement exercise.

