Photos: Commercial drivers cash in as KNUST students leave campus

This is coming after the Regional minister announced that students have been up to 12:00 noon Tuesday (October 23, 2018) to vacate the premises.

  Published:
play

Commercial drivers are present on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus to convey students to their various destinations.

play

play

play

 

The indefinite close down of the school comes after students protested against the Vice Chancellor and other authorities in the university.

play

play

play

 

The demonstration which started peacefully turned into a chaotic scene where students destructed private and university property. 

play

 

