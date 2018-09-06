Pulse.com.gh logo
GNAT calls for extension of SHS reopening date


GNAT calls for extension of SHS reopening date

The General Secretary of GNAT, David Ofori Akyeampong said an extension of reopening date will give students and parents more time to prepare adequately for admission.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called on the government to postpone the reopening date of Senior High Schools which is scheduled for September 11, 2018.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, the General Secretary of GNAT, David Ofori Akyeampong said an extension of reopening date will give students and parents more time to prepare adequately for admission.

He admitted that the poor internet connection coupled with other things that need to be done after the child is placed in a school is likely to take more than a week hence his plea.

“We should have over the years developed the internet infrastructure to make internet accessibility very easy.

“And since we faced the same problems the previous year in accessing the placement on the internet, we should have envisaged these problems and push the reopening a bit forward instead of reopening all on the 11th of this month,” the GNAT Secretary indicated.

Senior High Schools are expected to reopen on September 11, 2018. On the said reopening date the first year students who will start the track 1 of the double track system are expected to report to their various schools.

Meanwhile, the school placement was released on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. This is less than a week to the reopening date.

Parents and guardians are expected to go to the schools of their children, take the prospectus and do other needed things before bringing the children to school.

Mr Ofori Acheampong believes this will take some time and is, therefore, suggesting that parents are given adequate time to make the necessary preparations.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

