Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Teacher licensure exam starts today despite protests


Teacher licensure exam starts today despite protests

The Public Relations Officer for the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dennis Osei- Owusu said that a total of 28, 576 students will sit for the examination.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Over 20, 000 teacher trainees are expected to begin their scheduled licensure examination from today Monday (September 10, 2018).

The Public Relations Officer for the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dennis Osei- Owusu told Accra-based Citi FM that a total of 28, 576 students will sit for the examination.

The NTC earlier said that Colleges of Education campuses will be used as centres for the examination with the exception of Christ the Teacher, Akim Oda Methodist, St. Ambrose, Agona SDA, McCoy, Cambridge, Jackson and Holy Spirit Colleges of Education.

READ ALSO: Over 67,000 could not get SHS of choice

The National Teaching Council is to oversee the exam in accordance with the Education Act, 2008 (Act 778).

All teachers who hold a Diploma in Basic Education (DBE), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or a post-graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) who want to be employed by the Ghana Education Service must take part in the exams.

When the National Teaching Council (NTC) announced that it will organise the first teachers' licence exams in September 2018, the teachers protested.

The teachers argue that they have already undergone training and therefore did not see the need for a teachers licence exams.

READ ALSO: Church halls to accommodate vacation classes for double track students

However, the NTC warned the teachers they will not be allowed to teach in the country if they refused to take the test.

After a meeting with some stakeholders, the Ministry of Education announced the concerned teachers have agreed to take the test from Monday as scheduled.

Though the majority of the newly trained teachers voiced their displeasure with some even embarking on demonstrations, the council said over 13,700 of the expected 20,000 trainees have registered.

More

Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus security
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Shocking: Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus security Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus security
Education: Church halls to accommodate vacation classes for double track students Education Church halls to accommodate vacation classes for double track students
Computerised Placement System: GES won’t postpone SHS re-opening Computerised Placement System GES won’t postpone SHS re-opening
Africa Leadership University: Free SHS wins Akufo-Addo ALU award Africa Leadership University Free SHS wins Akufo-Addo ALU award
Licensure Exams: Protesting teachers agree to take license examination Licensure Exams Protesting teachers agree to take license examination
Computerised Placement System: Over 67,000 could not get SHS of choice Computerised Placement System Over 67,000 could not get SHS of choice

Recommended Videos

Local News: GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September Local News GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September
Local News: NSS to weed out National Service dodgers Local News NSS to weed out National Service dodgers
Governmental Policies: Nana Addo sets sights in making education compulsory Governmental Policies Nana Addo sets sights in making education compulsory



Top Articles

1 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
2 Free SHS Here's how to know your track for the SHS double track systembullet
3 Best shs school uniform Best 5 shs school uniforms in Ghanabullet
4 Shocking Video captures KNUST students being assaulted by campus...bullet
5 Licensure Exams Don't be scared of licensure exams - NTC tells...bullet
6 Teachers Licensure How to apply for teacher’s licensure...bullet
7 Education Church halls to accommodate vacation classes for...bullet
8 Top 10 universities in Ghana Top 10 best universities in...bullet
9 KNUST Katanga and Conti halls admit female students for...bullet
10 Attending SHS Basic things you need in your chop box...bullet

Top Videos

1 Congratulations Aunty Bee of Efiewura fame graduates from University of...bullet
2 #2018NSMQ Schools can now substitute contestants in 2018 NMSQbullet
3 LIVE Watch the #NSMQ (PRESEC Legon vs KNUST SHS vs Mfantsipim School)bullet

Student

Computerised Placement System GNAT calls for extension of SHS reopening date
Academic Lifeline Aker Energy-GNPC awards 150 students from the Western Region scholarship
Ghana's Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
National Service Trainee teachers reject NSS postings
Free SHS 7 things SHS students can do during their double track system vacation
X
Advertisement