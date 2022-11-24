'All this is Nana Addo's fault' - Ghanaians react as Black Stars lose against Portugal

The European nation scored two-in-two minutes for a 3-1 lead but a substitute, Osman Bukari, pulled one back for Ghana after his brilliant header from a Baba Rahman cross. The match ended with a 3-2 final score.

Out of disappointment and humour, some Ghanaians whilst reacting to the national team's loss have decided to push the blame on Ghana's President, H.E Nana Addo.

a tweet said "all this be Nana Addo een fault"

"The coach is not good enough to handle the black stars his selections and changes is wack! We deserve better as a nation but the greedy leaders won’t support this because of corruption I won’t blame anyone for this lose but Nana Addo," a twitter user wrote.

Ahead of the match today, the President visited the Black Stars camp in Qatar. Commenting on this, another tweep wrote "Nana Addo take ein bad luck go Qatar Now see what dey happen to Ghana" and another said "hmmm I told you not to allow Nana Addo meet the Ghana #BlackStars .. This was a win match for Ghana 🇬🇭 against Portugal 🇵🇹 but the bad luck around Nana Addo n Bawumia has caused us a lot".

"Nana Addo was in Qatar, y’all coulda given him a boot to come play instead of putting Jordan in this match. That guy!! That guy!!," another Twitter user added.