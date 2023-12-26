An employee I traveled with to a Milan fashion show disappeared - Abrantie the Gentleman

The designer expressed both shock and concern over the disappearance, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the incident and the challenges it posed to the successful execution of their fashion showcase.

“Could you believe this was a tailor that I trusted so much? I wanted to set an example for my other workers. I took all expenses, paid for this tailor, we got to Milan and he just vanished. I couldn’t see him again,”

Sharing his account of the situation, Abrantie the Gentleman detailed the events leading up to the tailor's disappearance, he lamented the situation delayed his return to Ghana

“We were supposed to find ways and means to pay to get back to Ghana,”

Acknowledging that this incident marks one of his low points as a fashion designer, particularly given his role as a representative for Ghana as a speaker and exhibitor at the show, the fashion designer expressed his disappointment.

“Imagine you being invited; it was a very big program, Expo Milan. It was a very huge organization. They were thinking you came with all these people just to come and do this and it was all planned. I got to Milan and there were giant billboards of me mounted in Milan."

"That was how huge it was. There were paparazzi too. So after the paparazzi one of the people just sneaked out and these same people doing the paparazzi think everything was planned”

Abrantie expressed gratitude to Agyemang Badu, a Black Stars player who was in Italy during the incident and assisted in coordinating his return to Ghana.