Eugene Safo-Nkansah has dominated headlines for the past two weeks after Abena Korkor stormed social media to expose all the popular male Ghanaian celebrities who have had sexual affairs with her.

But Eugene brought the whole brouhaha to a close when he penned down an ‘honest’ and 'emotional' message to Victoria to mark their second anniversary on his Instagram page.

Below, we share with you 7 powerful romantic quotes from Eugene Osafo-Nkansah to Victoria Lebene.

1. “I am strong in the midst of all this because of ONLY one person in my life, my powerful wife, VICTORIA LEBENE MEKPAH now MRS. OSAFO-NKANSAH.”

2. “I was single and wasn’t finding real love. I never knew I would find a permanent place in the heart of one woman but guess what, I chose to marry the forever beautiful Victoria Lebene.”

3. “Some said I married a slay queen, some said I like big ass so it will never work and some said I was too broke to marry her. But she came in and changed everything that was said.”

4. “I stand here today to celebrate a virtuous woman for changing me and every perception surrounding me.”

5. “I'm facing the biggest public shame ever in my life, but in the midst of the shame, the public ridicule, the insults, the trolls and the judgements, there’s only one woman who has found the courage to stand by me and doing everything as a wife.”

6. “If this is not an Angel, then I don't know who she is, if this is not every man's dream then I don't know what men want.”