England vs Ghana: How the Black Stars could line up against England

England vs Ghana: Predicted Black Stars Lineup for Crucial World Cup Clash.

The Black Stars of Ghana will face England in a crucial Group L clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday evening in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

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Ghana secured a dramatic victory over Panama in their opening group match thanks to a late strike from Caleb Yirenkyi, earning all three points and boosting confidence ahead of the showdown with the Three Lions.

England also started their campaign with a win over Croatia. While the Europeans showed some defensive vulnerabilities after conceding twice in the first half, their attacking display was among the most impressive performances of Matchday One.

With both teams looking to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage, Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to field a strong lineup against England.

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Goalkeeper

Benjamin Asare

Benjamin Asare | Photo via IMAGO

Benjamin Asare is likely to start in goal for Ghana after first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi suffered an injury during the opening game against Panama and was unable to continue into the second half.

Although Ati-Zigi has returned to training, Queiroz may decide not to risk him against England, making Asare the favourite to retain his position between the posts.

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Defenders

Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Ghana during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball group stage match between Ghana and Panama at Toronto Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. | IMAGO

The coaching staff is expected to maintain the same structure after the effective deployment of the four-man defensive system against Panama.

Jonas Adjetey and Jerome Opoku are likely to continue their partnership at the heart of Ghana's defence. Gideon Mensah is expected to keep his position at left-back, while Marvin Senaya should start on the right side of the defence.

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Midfielders

Thomas Partey | Getty Images

Thomas Partey is set to return to the Black Stars squad after missing the Panama match due to visa-related issues that prevented him from travelling to Canada.

The experienced midfielder is expected to slot into the starting lineup alongside Caleb Yirenkyi, who delivered an outstanding performance in Ghana's opening game. Elisha Owusu could complete a three-man midfield, providing balance, defensive cover, and control in the centre of the pitch.

Attackers

ANTOINE SEMENYO (11) controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Group L match between Panama and Ghana at Toronto Stadium. | IMAGO

Antoine Semenyo was one of Ghana's standout performers against Panama and was deservedly named Man of the Match. The Manchester City forward is expected to start on the left side of the attack.

Ernest Nuamah is likely to occupy the right wing, while captain Jordan Ayew could lead the line as Ghana's main attacking threat.

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Queiroz may opt for a 4-3-2-1 formation, relying on the speed, creativity, and experience of his attacking players to trouble England's defence.

Predicted Ghana XI vs England