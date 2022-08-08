'Why would you look at her butt' - A Plus questions Arnold over comment on Nana Ama McBrown

Pulse Ghana

“Let me explain this,” Nana Ama McBrown responded. “I won’t encourage anybody to go and do liposuction. But because see the changes in my body, I will explain further. First of all, I have done lipo and I have not done any other thing.”

Arnold interrupted to ask if her butt was the same as it has been or if she had made changes to that too.

“No,” Nana Ama reacted to his question stating she, however, had the right to do anything to her body as she wished.

Continuing with his questions to the Ghanaian actress, Arnold asked again if she wanted to tell her audience that her liposuction had given her this body shape and made he butt look nicer.

APlus who had been listening all this while interrupted to ask Arnold: “Why? Did you know

(the characteristics of) her butt already?”

Arnold responded saying “I have been with her for a while” to which APlus questioned saying “so what were you looking at her butt for?”.

The entertainment pundit told APlus to speak when his time is due ignoring the question posed to him.

“I won’t sit here and lie. I won’t go and do liposuction and come and say dieting,” Nana Ama McBrown took the time to answer Arnold.

Arnold kept asking his questions wanting to confirm if the host had not done any surgeries on her breasts too. APlus interrupted again to ask his co-panellist why he would look at Nana Ama McBrown’s breasts.

McBrown and her liposuction comment at KNUST