Abena Moet vows to meet Stonebwoy naked at the airport should he win Grammys

The Neat FM presenter who is a fanatic of the Ghanaian dancehall star has vowed to go naked to meet Stonebwoy at the Kotoka International Airport should he ever win a Grammy.
Ghanaians are to expect a nude showdown from Abena Moet because she has promised to go naked for Stonebwoy.
According to Abena Moet, she will do this out of excitement. Abena's comment comes after reports that Stonebwoy submitted his Fifth-Dimension album for the Grammy Academy’s consideration.
Sharing the news on the Neat FM Entertainment show said, Abena said “Global Music Record label has congratulated our own superstar, Stonebwoy, for his Grammy consideration.
If Stonebwoy wins a Grammy award, I’ll go naked to meet him at the airport. I mean it, I will be waving my breast put the award on it, and take it home.”
Detailing her understanding of Grammy consideration and nomination, she said “There is a difference between Grammy consideration and nomination but the consideration alone isn’t easy. Because consideration means that they’ve considered you as a potential nominee. So his latest Fifth Dimension Album has been considered at the 66th Grammy Awards.
“So if he gets a nomination, some of the categories he could get consideration include, Best Global Music Album, Best Reggae album, and also the Best African Music Performance. This means he could even get three nominations,” said Abena Moet.
