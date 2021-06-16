You are going to die more than this - Afia Schwarzenegger tells Ghana police (WATCH)

Reacting to the news, Afia Schwarzenegger has said police officers will continue to die due to corruption.

According to the controversial and outspoken actress, she solicited ballistic vests while on a business trip outside Ghana some time ago but due to her political affiliation and corruption on the part of the police service, her support was rejected.

She said she was going to secure about 20,000 ballistic vests for the police service but the samples she brought weren't tested. She said nobody reached out to her after her gesture.

“Once again, we've lost a police officer to a gunshot,” Afia Schwarzenegger said in an Instagram video she shared on her Instagram page Tuesday, June 15. “I, Afia Schwarzenegger, in honour of my late father, Chief Inspector Kwaakye, wanted to support the Ghana police service.”

“I travelled for a business trip and my partners were giving out bulletproof jackets. So, I single-handedly solicited bulletproof jackets for the Ghana police service.”

“I brought them to Ghana by myself and gave it to the police to test, and if it's good, I have more than 20,000 pieces to import for the police service. I didn't hear from the police service again because they thought at the time, I was an NDC supporter so credit would be given to them.”

“You are not done dying; you are going to die more than this. You are corrupt,” she fired.