Afia Schwarzenegger: I’ve learned to mind my business

She said the past year taught her to be the best version of herself, insisting she has also learned to be selfish and put herself first.

Pulse Ghana

“For the good and the bad. For the lessons and blessings... I grew I became better and trying to be best,” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote.

“Thank you. 2022 taught me a lot, took my best (my dad) and gave me the best version of me... For the 1st time I've learnt to be selfish, mind my businesses, hire more brains and put myself 1st.

“Looking so forward to 2023… oh yes "Diamond" is coming back (slay, focus, money or nothing). Thank you God of Mogpa. Thank you God of Bishop David Oyedepo. Thank you Jesus.”

Afia came under the spotlight last year following her public beef with fellow radio personality Deloris Frimpong Manso.

She was again embroiled in controversy when she was sued by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Chairman Wontumi sued her for GH¢2 million over defamation after Afia alleged in a video made public that she had sexual relations with the politician.