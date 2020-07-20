The Kumawood actor speaking to DJ Sirray on Star FM’s Star Entertainment Review, said that many producers think they have gotten a replacement for him so they have decided to sideline him but ‘who Jah bless no one curses’.

From left to right: Lil Win, Mr Ibu and Agya Koo

He explained that Kumawood actresses have their own competition but when it comes to the male actors, there is none in Ghana who can perform better than him. "All the male actors are aware that I am the best male actor in Ghana," he said.

The actor, born Kofi Adu, bragging about his craft added that his great performance in the Ghanaian movie industry has earned him a Presidential Award by former President J. A. Kuffour.

Do you agree with Agya Koo? Share your thoughts with us.