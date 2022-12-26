Former French Ambassador in tears over Sarkodie and Stonebwoy's Rapperholic performance

Among the 2022 Rapperholic attendees was Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé, who couldn't hold back her tears after seeing Sarkodie and Stonebwoy perform.

It's unclear what pushed her tears last night but her ACCRA IN PARIS show was a rare moment that gave Stonebwoy and Sarkodie a platform to reunite after they fell out the past year over an alleged altercation between the dance hall act and Angel who is Sarkodie's road manger.

She posted the emotional video and captioned it "this is it". In the video below, you could Anne Sophie unable to control her emotions until Bola Ray who was standing by her, decided to give her a consolation hug.

The French diplomat completed her tenure in Ghana in August 2022. From September 2018 to August 2022, she was the Ambassador of France to Ghana. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, on 31 August 2022, appointed her as Ambassador for public Diplomacy in Africa which sees going back to work from France.

Whilst in Ghana, she got involved in music industry connecting French artists Passi and Orti to Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, Becca, Fameye, Akwaboah and Gasmilla.