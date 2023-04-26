Atu Mould’s luxury cars sold; GH5m proceed used to build ultra modern dormitory at ADISCO

The late business mogul was also into the construction of sea defence walls. His love for cars made him collect several luxury vehicles mostly in red.

Following his demise, Atu’s mother, Sati Ocran suggested that the vehicles be sold and proceeds used to build Atu’s dream legacy project at his alma mater, Adisadel College. The fleet also included a GT Shelby, a Nissan GTR and a Harley Davidson motorbike all highly priced luxury vehicles.

Atu Mould’s luxury cars sold; Proceeds used to build ultra modern dormitory at ADISCO Pulse Ghana

Accordingly, the family of the late Atu Mould built and handed over the legacy dormitory project to his alma mater, Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

The GH¢5 million block has six dormitories with prefect rooms, 150 beds with lockers, wash rooms in every dormitory (six 6 students to a toilet facility) and an ironing space. It also has a borehole with over head tanks, and a visitors lounge with a television.

“Almost all the source of funding for the project had come directly from the proceeds of the sale of his most beloved worldly possessions which were his toys (cars)", his brother Lee Ocran Tandoh said at the handing over ceremony.

“Apart from the significant monetary value these cars collectively possessed, the sentimental value of the cars was priceless by virtue of the love Atu had for his ‘toys’,” graphic.com.gh quoted him to have added.

He emphasized that even the idea to build Atu’s heartbeat project suggested by his mother, Sati Ocran originated from Atu Mould himself adding that the family will not take credit for the project.

“Even in the construction and finish of the building we believe we have been guided by Atu’s spirit in the sense that in every step of the way we have been asking ourselves; how would Atu have done this or how would he have wanted that done. And it is important because Atu was very particular in the way he wanted his things done. To put it in another way Atu had his standards, and without any bias of being his brother, Atu’s standards was nothing short of excellence.

He said Atu excelled at every task, from major tasks as the construction of sea defense walls to the simplest as brushing his teeth.

“I don’t know anyone who brushed his teeth better than Atu. Atu wakes up chews a chewing sponge for about 30 minutes. Then he polishes each and every individual teeth with a chewing stick and then he brushes his teeth for about twenty minutes with his toothbrush and then he finally end scrape his tongue for about 10 minutes with his tongue scrapers.

