Auntie Muni's son calls out hospital for allegedly giving his late mother wrong medicine

Selorm Tali

Arafat, the son of the renowned waakye seller, Hajia Imoro Muniratu, fondly known as Auntie Muni, has shared details about the events leading to his mother's passing.

Auntie Muni
Auntie Muni

Auntie Muni, celebrated for her delicious waakye dishes, recently passed away at the age of 72 on January 4, following a brief illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra.

In a recent interview on Asaase Radio, Arafat revealed that what initially seemed like a simple leg pain for his mother escalated during their initial hospital visit.

Recounting the events at the hospital, Arafat strongly suspects that his mother was administered the wrong medication, leading to a deterioration in her condition that persisted until her demise.

"Mummy was sick, she was complaining of leg pain, so we took her to the SSNIT hospital. I think they were giving her the wrong medication. Her condition got complicated and worsened. Later, she was calling for discharge, and when we finally did, we saw that things escalated two days later. We then rushed her to UGMC, and they were managing her until she passed away," he explained.

Despite efforts to address the situation at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the outcome was not favourable.

The news of Auntie Muni's passing prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences from Ghanaians, including high-profile personalities such as Vice President Bawumia and Former President Mahama. She was lauded for her years of dedicated service in providing delicious waakye to thousands of Ghanaians.

