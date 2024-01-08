Auntie Muni's son calls out hospital for allegedly giving his late mother wrong medicine

In a recent interview on Asaase Radio, Arafat revealed that what initially seemed like a simple leg pain for his mother escalated during their initial hospital visit.

Recounting the events at the hospital, Arafat strongly suspects that his mother was administered the wrong medication, leading to a deterioration in her condition that persisted until her demise.

"Mummy was sick, she was complaining of leg pain, so we took her to the SSNIT hospital. I think they were giving her the wrong medication. Her condition got complicated and worsened. Later, she was calling for discharge, and when we finally did, we saw that things escalated two days later. We then rushed her to UGMC, and they were managing her until she passed away," he explained.

Despite efforts to address the situation at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, the outcome was not favourable.