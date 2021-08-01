RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija 2021: Maria and Pere survive wild card eviction

Odion Okonofua

BBNaija's housemates left in shock as Ebuka reveals the wild cards.

Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu [Instagram/Ebuka]

Sundays are usually for evictions but this time around Big Brother had other plans.

It would be recalled that during the week, Big Brother Instructed the housemates to uncover the wild cards before Sunday.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Pere and Maria were revealed as the wild cards but it was left for the housemates to expose their identity.

Maria and Pere are the wild cards [Instagram/@bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

Biggie invited the housemates on Sunday afternoon for them to reveal who they felt were the wild cards.

Except for Whitemoney who guessed Pere, the other housemates were unable to name the wild cards correctly.

Instead, the majority of them nominated Jay Paul and Liquorose as the wild cards.

Ebuka left the housemates in shock as he revealed the identities of the real wild cards.

