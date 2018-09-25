Pulse.com.gh logo
Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday party


play

Popular Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah has her private birthday party video pop up online after turning a year old weeks back.

People who were there to celebrate the occasion were with few family members, friends, and the media. The party was strictly by invitation dinner and happened at one of the plush hotels in Accra.

She decided to put one together on September 23 to celebrate it with close pals because she could not organise a party on the day due to her busy schedules.

The actress thanked Ghanaians and her fans for the continuous support. She could not finish her thanksgiving message without mention the role the Ghanaian media has played in life as an actress.

Also, the Zylofon Media signee heaped praises on journalists in the country who have been her backbone for the past years she has been in the showbiz game.

Bisa Kdei was the only musician at the private birthday dinner of Empress Gafah.

 

