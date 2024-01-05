The TV3 presenter is said to have tied the knot secretly today at a ceremony held in Accra. According to reports, it was a strictly 'no phones allowed' ceremony where all wedding guests were made to drop their phones before entering the venue.
Berla Mundi ties the knot at private ceremony (PHOTO)
Berla Mundi is off the market as news about her wedding has popped up online.
In a report by FameBugs, Berla Mundi married one David Tabi, who is from a wealthy Ghanaian home.
David Tabi's family is said to have been in the mining industry for the past 30 years now. David is also said to have studied in London and returned to Ghana to manage his family's business.
So far, only a shot from the wedding reception entrance has made it online after it was leaked by notorious Snapchat gossip blogger, Sel The Bomb. Check it out below as a congratulatory message has started pouring in for Berla.
Berla Mundi is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities that you will never hear any rumour about when it comes to her private life. Nothing about her relationship has ever made a headline, hence, her wedding to David Tabi comes as a shocker to many.
