Berla Mundi ties the knot at private ceremony (PHOTO)

In a report by FameBugs, Berla Mundi married one David Tabi, who is from a wealthy Ghanaian home.

Pulse Ghana

David Tabi's family is said to have been in the mining industry for the past 30 years now. David is also said to have studied in London and returned to Ghana to manage his family's business.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, only a shot from the wedding reception entrance has made it online after it was leaked by notorious Snapchat gossip blogger, Sel The Bomb. Check it out below as a congratulatory message has started pouring in for Berla.