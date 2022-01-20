RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Black Sherif confirms dropping out from UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Black Sherif has dropped out of school as he confirms quitting UPSA.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The rapper who turned 20 years old a few weeks ago was a student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra when he released his 'Sermon' tracks that threw him into the spotlight.

Recommended articles

Interacting with his fans on snapchat, the 'Second Sermon' rapper born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, was asked what programme he was studying at UPSA and he replied "hmm bro, I can't with that school. I've left ei" and added a crying emoji.

Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA
Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class Pulse Ghana

Detailing why he quit the school after a fan asked "why have you left UPSA?" the rapper responded saying "honestly, I felt behind and wanted to start over. You understand?"

The 'Second Rapper' later disclosed that "nah I'm in a different school now" which has been revealed as the University of Ghana when another snapchat user asked him "you felt behind so you left UPSA. The Legon you go fit?".

According to him, if he is not able to cope at Legon, he will quit. "If I no fit then I lef come house. Nobody send me na," he said. See the screenshots of the interactions below as he also spoke about his favourite musicians and more.

Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA for another school
Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA for another school Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class Pulse Ghana
Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class
Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class Pulse Ghana
Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class
Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class Pulse Ghana
Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class
Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class Black Sherif confirms quitting UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class Pulse Ghana
Black Sherif interacts with fanss
Black Sherif interacts with fanss Black Sherif interacts with fanss Pulse Ghana
Black Sherif interacts with fanss
Black Sherif interacts with fanss Black Sherif interacts with fanss Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Vic Mensa arrested by U.S customs for carrying ‘mushrooms’ from Ghana trip

Nana Addo meets Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper on how to bridge gap between artists in Ghana and U.S

Shocker as boyfriend claims to have spotted girlfriend on Date Rush looking for love

Giovano, host of Date Rush

‘God is king’ - Moesha exalts in latest social media post after 6 months break

Moesha Boduong

D-Black surprises baby mama with a Range Rover on his 35th birthday (Watch Video)

D-Black and his baby mama