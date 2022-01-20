Black Sherif confirms dropping out from UPSA because 'I felt behind' of the class

Interacting with his fans on snapchat, the 'Second Sermon' rapper born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, was asked what programme he was studying at UPSA and he replied "hmm bro, I can't with that school. I've left ei" and added a crying emoji.

Detailing why he quit the school after a fan asked "why have you left UPSA?" the rapper responded saying "honestly, I felt behind and wanted to start over. You understand?"

The 'Second Rapper' later disclosed that "nah I'm in a different school now" which has been revealed as the University of Ghana when another snapchat user asked him "you felt behind so you left UPSA. The Legon you go fit?".

According to him, if he is not able to cope at Legon, he will quit. "If I no fit then I lef come house. Nobody send me na," he said. See the screenshots of the interactions below as he also spoke about his favourite musicians and more.

