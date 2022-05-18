Chilling with the big boys: Black Sherif plays golf with Sam Jonah and other businessmen (Photos)

Blacko was seen amongst the likes of popular Ghanaian merchant, Sam Jonah, former IGP, Mohammed Alhassan, Top media personality, Abeiku Santana, an unidentified white man, and others.

Dressed up like a golfer, the singer neatly rocks his cap on a Lacoste which matches pants with sneakers as he beams with smiles in photos shared by Abeiku Santana on his Instagram page.

Abeiku attached an inspiring caption to the photos of Black Sherif on his Instagram as he welcomed him to the Achimota Golf Glub and labeled him the most promising act.