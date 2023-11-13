My 'Kanta' boys dress me - Black Sherif reveals

"I work with my boys in Kanta, my boys who sell clothes are in Kantamanto, and they make the best selection for me. My boys Kijo and Co," Black Sheriff revealed, highlighting the collaborative effort involved in selecting his outfits.

Expressing a preference for teamwork, Black Sherif drew a parallel to cinematic examples: "We think together. I love the teamwork. When you watch Avatar and the likes, you see how they work together. It's all about the style and being creative about all you wear."

Despite relying on second-hand fashion, Black Sherif teased a fashion deal with an Italian brand, scheduled for unveiling next year. This revelation showcases the growing recognition of his unique style, which typically includes signature elements like black boots, sun hats, denim-on-denim ensembles, a black bandana necktie, and beanie hats.

Black Sherif's Musical Journey

Beyond his fashion choices, Black Sherif delved into his musical journey, citing a passion for creating something extraordinary. "I used to listen to a lot of songs; my father introduced me to Reggae. When I got to high school, I also got into different genres. But I knew I could sing, but I didn't know I'd make a living of it until my friends pushed me out of my comfort zone," he shared.