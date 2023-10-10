You don't have courage to condemn UTV attack; Blakk Rasta calls out Kwame Sefa Kayi

According to Blakk Rasta, the said appointment has tamed Kwame Sefa Kayi from speaking against the rot in the country, hence, his inability to openly criticize the invasion of his own company by the NPP hoodlums.

Kwame Sefa Kayi Pulse Ghana

“Taking an appointment with the devil, my brother, my sister is becoming the devil's agent. I am glad that you [Kwame Sefa Kayi] are a member of the governing party [NPP] because you've been given an appointment that you accepted till today," he said.

Blakk Rasta is also advising Kwame Sefa Kayi to resign from his appointment as a board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in order to dissociate himself from the Akufo-Addo-led government so as he regain his voice to speak on all issues.

Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM "Now that your UTV has been attacked, you don't even have the courage to condemn it to the highest level. Saying 'I am sitting and watching, which means you are waiting to see what will happen. I can advise you. I can only suggest; if I were you, I'd step down".

“Chairman General, the party is embarrassing you, right? If I were you, number one, I would not accept that appointment. Number two, in the name of honesty and in the name of neutrality, it would have been better for all these years that you have worked as a journalist of repute.