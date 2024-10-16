Blakk Rasta criticises Salifu Amoako over 'above the law' viral video claims

These remarks have resurfaced amidst allegations that the Archbishop’s son recently collided with another vehicle, resulting in two fatalities.

Blakk Rasta has spoken out strongly against the Archbishop's comments. "Salifu Amoako doesn't have any education. He doesn’t have a classmate… He has never sat in a classroom. He learned everything on the street," he said. He added, "But there's natural wisdom outside formal education. I expected that a man of God would have that."

Blakk Rasta also criticised the notion of being “above the law,” arguing, "If you claim that no policeman can stop you from breaking the law, it doesn’t make you a Superman. It only means you live in a lawless country and that you are lawless yourself. If I were part of that congregation, I would walk out."

Furthermore, Blakk Rasta condemned certain teachings by some religious leaders, which, according to him, promote the idea that wealth can be achieved solely through prayer, without hard work.

He stated, “These are the people who preach that God will make you rich without working. Just get up and pray. What prayer can do for you, work can never do for you.”

