Blog claims Chris Attoh’s third marriage is a scene from upcoming film

The report continued that Chris got married to his investor girlfriend, Chinecherem Eze, in a secret court wedding in California, USA on Wednesday, April 28, and a proxy traditional wedding in Nsukka, Enugu State on Saturday, May 1.

It added that their wedding happened months after a secret proposal attended by friends and attached the post with a video of Chris Attoh proposing to his alleged new wife.

But a new Instagram blog called Chica Michael which has no track record has said the news is false and that the proposal video is a scene from an upcoming film, titled “Married Till Dawn”.

The blog post said: “A video circulating around is actually a video clip to an upcoming movie. The news is deceiving readers that Chris Attoh @chrisattoh is getting married to his 3rd wife Nigerian American film investor).

Why would people believe anything without verifications? The movie is currently in post-production Coming on Hissbox. The movie is called “Married Till Dawn”

So be sure to watch out for the New Movie on Hissbox. Chris Attoh is also the Hissbox’s Brand Ambassador.

People should always try to verify news before rushing to post things. This is absolutely ridiculous. People will believe any crap they see. Remember Chris Attoh promoted the platform Hissbox when it launched and also talk about this new movie.”