BOB caught on the RISKY net of the law as EFCC arrests her over alleged Naira abuse

Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, allegedly abused and mutilated banknotes during a film premiere in Lagos.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of controversial celebrity cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, over allegations of currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira.
They say she "sprayed" banknotes, meaning she threw them in the air as a sign of appreciation.
"Spraying" is commonly done at Nigerian weddings and celebrations.
This is technically an offence as the notes then fall to the ground where they can be trodden on.
Bobrisky allegedly sprayed money at the premiere of Ajakaju, produced by actress and producer Eniola Ajao at Film One Circle Mall, in the upmarket Lagos district of Lekki last month.
The celebrity, who has more than five million followers on Instagram, has not yet commented.
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesman Dele Oyewale told the BBC that Bobrisky would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, without giving a timeframe.
In February, actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin was sentenced to six months in prison for spraying and stepping on new naira notes.
