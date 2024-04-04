ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BOB caught on the RISKY net of the law as EFCC arrests her over alleged Naira abuse

Dorcas Agambila

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of controversial celebrity cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, over allegations of currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira.

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes
EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, allegedly abused and mutilated banknotes during a film premiere in Lagos.

Recommended articles

They say she "sprayed" banknotes, meaning she threw them in the air as a sign of appreciation.

"Spraying" is commonly done at Nigerian weddings and celebrations.

Bobrisky at Beast of Two Worlds premiere [x]
Bobrisky at Beast of Two Worlds premiere [x] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This is technically an offence as the notes then fall to the ground where they can be trodden on.

Bobrisky allegedly sprayed money at the premiere of Ajakaju, produced by actress and producer Eniola Ajao at Film One Circle Mall, in the upmarket Lagos district of Lekki last month.

The celebrity, who has more than five million followers on Instagram, has not yet commented.

Nigerian transwoman bobrisky [Vanguard]
Nigerian transwoman bobrisky [Vanguard] Pulse Nigeria

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesman Dele Oyewale told the BBC that Bobrisky would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, without giving a timeframe.

ADVERTISEMENT

In February, actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin was sentenced to six months in prison for spraying and stepping on new naira notes.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene shares post-accident recovery photos, expresses gratitude to supporters

Fella Makafui

'Biggest' Fella Makafui treats herself to a GH¢100k+ Santos de Cartier Watch

Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy says Ghanaians don’t have the ears for deep music

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

‘We’re not friends’- Yvonne Nelson reveals after exposing Sarkodie in her memoir